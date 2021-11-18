By Trend

The first day of the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on November 18, Trend reports.

The gymnasts are demonstrating interesting performances and difficult jumping combinations. There is an intensive competition during the first day of the competition to reach the finals.

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Mikhail Malkin (tumbling), who will perform on the second day of the competition.

The athletes are performing in the individual and synchronized trampoline, as well as tumbling and double mini program at the championship, which will last four days. The winners in the team competition have been named.

Trend shows photos of the best moments of the first day of the World Championships.

