By Trend

Today, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics for women, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Marina Nekrasova, are being held, Trend reports on Sunday.

The result of the performance of the Azerbaijani athlete in floor exercises was 12,000 points.

Earlier Marina Nekrasova demonstrated performance on uneven bars (10.833 points) and balance beam exercise (12.266 points).

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3.