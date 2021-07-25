By Trend

Today, within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics for women are being held, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Marina Nekrasova, Trend reports.

The result of the performance of the Azerbaijani athlete for the exercise on the balance beam was 12.266 points.

Earlier, Marina Nekrasova demonstrated performance on uneven bars (10.833 points).

Women's artistic gymnastics competitions at the 2020 Olympic Games will be held from July 25 to August 3.

Note that the license for the Olympics, won by Marina Nekrasova, became the first in the history of women's artistic gymnastics in Azerbaijan.