The difficulty of my exercises at the World Cup in Baku is higher than in the two previous competitions. Of course, it is very responsible and honorable to perform within the walls of our native National Gymnastics Arena, participant of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete Arzu Jalilova told Trend.

"In general, today's performance went well, of course, I could have performed the program even better. For example, in the exercise with the hoop some mistakes were made, but with each start I strive to improve my skills. Tomorrow, during the second day of the competition, I will try to show a good result," she said.

The competitions in Baku became the third World Cup for Jalilova this year. The athlete stressed that her first start as a senior took place at the end of 2020 at the European Championships in Kiev.

"Since that start, I have gained strength and enthusiasm. I think that at the upcoming competitions, including another World Cup and the European Championship, my program will change, because we try to increase the complexity of the elements with each start," she said.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Arzu Jalilova at the competition in the individual program. In group exercises for the country, the team will consist of Laman Alimuradova, Zeynab Gummatova, Elizaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Daria Sorokina.

Traditionally, a gymnast and the team with the highest number of performance points during the competition, will be awarded the AGFTrophy Cup. The competitions are held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without the participation of spectators.

