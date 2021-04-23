By Trend

The composition of the Azerbaijani national team at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in Baku on May 7-9, 2021, has been disclosed, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Azerbaijan will be represented by two gymnasts – Zohra Aghamirova and Arzu Jalilova in the individual program.

The team consisting of Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina will perform in group exercises.

More than 170 gymnasts from 36 countries are expected to participate in the Cup.

