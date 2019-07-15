By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The 30th Summer Universiade was held in Naples on July 3-14. The Summer Universiade is an international university sports and cultural event that is staged every two years in a different city. These games draw many thousands of student-athletes together to compete, making it one of the largest multi-sport events in the world.

Azerbaijani athletes have successfully completed the tournament and have gained 11 medals including team and individual competitions.

National gymnast, Zohra Aghamirova took twice the second podium place of the tournament. Aghamirova performed in exercises with clubs and women all around.

Earlier, Azerbaijani gymnast Marina Nekrasova, who outstripped rivals from Russia, Ukraine, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Taiwan celebrated gold medal by gaining 14 points in the vault discipline.

As for other sports, Nazim Babayev grabbed gold medal in men triple jump. The rest of the medals were brought by judo men team who ranked third and representatives of the crew Aliyev Ibrahim, Fatiyev Murad, Heydarov Hidayat, Kotsoiev Rustam and Tumaev Aliumar conquered bronze medals.

In individual judo competition, Heydarov Hidayat took the second podium place by gaining silver medal among in the weight category of 73 kilograms.

The twelve-day Summer Universiade competition programme includes fifteen compulsory sports. To stay on the forefront of sports development and innovation, organizers may also include up to three optional sports from the FISU Recognized Sports list and World University Championships program into their event.

--

Mirsaid Ibrahimzade is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @MirsaidIbrahim1

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz