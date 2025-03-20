South Korea and United States complete large-scale Freedom Shield milirary exercises

20 March 2025 22:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The armed forces of the Republic of Korea and the United States have successfully completed the large-scale military exercises, Freedom Shield, which began on March 10, Azernews reports.

These maneuvers demonstrated the joint defense capabilities of both nations and strengthened coordination between their military forces, according to a statement from the organizing committee. The exercises were based on realistic threat scenarios, taking into account potential changes in the composition of forces and assets within the North Korean army. The training also incorporated the DPRK's evolving tactics and strategies, as well as the growing cooperation between North Korea and Russia, drawing from a range of international armed conflicts.

General Kim Myung-soo, the head of the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted the importance of discussions with the head of the joint US-South Korean command, noting that the military cooperation had significant implications for the security of the Korean Peninsula, particularly in the context of the growing ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.

These exercises were the first major drills held under the second administration of U.S. President Joe Biden. They were part of ongoing efforts to ensure robust defense preparedness and coordination between the allies. In addition to Freedom Shield, South Korea and the United States conduct the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises every August, which simulate a full-scale war scenario.

The completion of Freedom Shield underscores the deepening military collaboration between the U.S. and South Korea amid heightened tensions in the region, particularly with North Korea's increasing provocations and its strengthening ties with Russia.