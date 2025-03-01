Foreign exchange transactions in China reach a record high in January
The Chinese foreign exchange market recorded transactions worth 22.34 trillion yuan (3.11 trillion U.S. dollars) in January, according to data released by the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday, Azernews reports.
The data showed that the transaction volume of the client market was 4.03 trillion yuan and that of the interbank market was 18.31 trillion yuan.
In terms of products, the spot market's cumulative transaction volume was 7.94 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 14.4 trillion yuan, according to the data.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!