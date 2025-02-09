Azernews.Az

Pakistan faces external financing challenges

9 February 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Pakistan faces external financing challenges

International credit rating agency Fitch Ratings has expressed concern over Pakistan's external payment situation and said the country's rating could be downgraded if there are delays in reviews from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

