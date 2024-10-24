China begins to compete with United States in field of space tourism

24 October 2024 20:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

China is starting to compete with the United States in the field of space tourism. So, the company of this country, Deep Blue Aerospace, announced that it has started selling tickets to tourists who will go into space in 2027, Azernews reports.

The cost of a ticket for two seats on the first ship to fly into space will be 1.5 million yuan (thousands of US dollars in 2011).

Tickets for "Deep Blue Aerospace" will go on sale on October 24. The company plans to introduce more tickets next month. Passengers will go into space on a suborbital flight, which means that the rocket will reach space, but not orbit.

Along with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Elon Musk's SpaceX, the Chinese company also plans to develop the commercial passenger flight industry. Deep Blue Aerospace says the large-scale commercialization of space tourism using reusable rockets is crucial to reduce high launch costs. He noted that he plans to launch a launch vehicle from orbit in the first quarter of 2025.

Other Chinese companies have announced plans to enter the space tourism sector. In May, the state-backed startup CAS Space announced that it would begin space tourism flights by 2028.

