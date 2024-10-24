Azerbaijan's Gafarova expresses her condolences to speaker of TBMM in connection with terrorist attack in Ankara

24 October 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova expressed condolences to the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Numan Kurtulmuş regarding the terrorist act committed in Ankara.

S. Gafarova, in her letter addressed to the Speaker of the Turkish Parliament, said that she was shocked by the news of the death of people as a result of the terrorist act committed in the Turkish Aviation and Space Industry Company and strongly condemned the terrorist act.

The Speaker of the Parliament expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, to the brotherly people of Turkiye on her own behalf and on behalf of the deputies of the Milli Majlis, and wished for the recovery of the injured.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz