Turkiye supply drones to Egypt

2 September 2024 19:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The agreement on the supply of Turkish drones to Egypt is planned to be signed during the upcoming visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to Ankara on September 4, Azernews reports.

As part of al-Sisi's first official visit to Turkiye, a meeting of the council for strategic cooperation at the highest level between the two countries will be held to discuss the prospects for increasing bilateral trade from 10 billion to 15 billion dollars per year. The main issue in the program of talks between al-Sisi and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. The parties will also discuss in detail the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, Libya and other regional issues, Milliyet notes.

Erdogan paid a visit to Egypt for the first time in 12 years in February 2024 during the process of normalization of relations. In 2013, both countries recalled their ambassadors after the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. In March 2021, the Turkish Foreign Ministry announced the resumption of contacts with Egypt at the diplomatic level. In July 2023, both countries fully restored diplomatic relations, appointing ambassadors in Ankara and Cairo.

---

