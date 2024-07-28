IBA announces death of Samoa boxing coach Lionel Elika Fatupaito at Olympics

28 July 2024 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has announced the death of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, Azernews reports citing Eurosport.

The 60-year-old reportedly passed away at the Olympic Village on Friday ahead of the Opening Ceremony.

The IBA extended its “heartfelt condolences” to the loved ones of the legendary coach in a statement on Saturday confirming the news.

"We at the International Boxing Association (IBA) extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lionel Elika Fatupaito, the national boxing coach of Samoa, who tragically passed away during the Paris 2024 games," it read.

"Lionel’s dedication and passion for the sport have left an indelible mark on the boxing community. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Team Samoa and all those affected by this profound loss."

Samoan Olympic Committee president Pauga Talalelei Pauga said the coach would be “greatly missed”.

“Our thoughts and those of the entire Samoan sporting community are with Lionel’s family, his boxers and friends. He will be greatly missed," he said.

Samoa has just one boxer participating in the 2024 Paris Games, with two-time Pacific Games champion Ato Plodzicki-Faoagali competing in the 92kg class.

Plodzicki-Faoagali is one of the favourites in the competition and is set to fight Belgium’s Victor Schelstraete on Sunday.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz