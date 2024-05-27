Polish company plans to produce drilling equipment in Uzbekistan

27 May 2024 21:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Polish Glinik Drilling Tools company plans to implement an investment project on the production of drilling equipment for the mining industry in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The matter was discussed at a meeting between Ambassador of Uzbekistan Amirsaid Agzamkhodjaev and the president of Glinik Company, Wojciech Tomkiewicz.

The head of the Polish company noted that he is ready to open a joint venture in Uzbekistan.

As a result of the meeting, the sides reached agreements on working out the issue of opening a joint venture with representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology, Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Company, and Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine, as well as organizing a visit of the company's delegation to Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) and Russia's Gazprom launched a drilling control center.

The creation of centralized organizational and digital management allows the company to reduce the duration of drilling wells by 45 percent and reduce the cost of their construction by 3 percent. It will be possible to save from 4 billion soums to 10 billion soums (from $316,702 to $791,756) on the construction of each well.

