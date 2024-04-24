Consumer and business confidence worsens in April

24 April 2024 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Consumer and business confidence both worsened in April, Istat said Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The index of consumer confidence decreased from 96.5 to 95.2 and the composite indicator of business confidence dropped from 97.0 to 95.8, said the national statistics institute.

"After the rise recorded in March 2024," reads a note from Istat, "the business confidence climate has decreased returning to the level of last February.

"The decline of the overall indicator represents a widespread worsening of confidence in all economic sectors surveyed", it added.

