IEA to organize People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions summit

16 April 2024 15:49 (UTC+04:00)

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is organising a People-Centred Clean Energy Transitions global conference summit on April 26 in Paris, Azernews reports via IEA.

The summit will tackle pivotal issues and prospects for an equitable and sustainable energy shift, covering topics such as workforce development, socio-economic progress, inclusivity, gender parity, and public engagement in global initiatives.

"The conference anticipates the participation of several ministers, esteemed politicians, trade union leaders, energy company representatives, youth delegates, and international experts. They will engage in crucial discussions regarding the socio-economic challenges essential for a fair and inclusive transition to clean energy," the IEA said in a statement.

Key topics during the sessions include developing clean energy policies to ensure maximum benefits for all demographics and garnering public backing for the transition to cleaner energy sources.

