US not seeks conflict with Iran: Pentagon

14 April 2024 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

US defense chief Lloyd Austin condemned Iran's airborne attack Saturday against Israel and urged Tehran to deescalate the situation, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"We condemn these reckless and unprecedented attacks by Iran and its proxies, and we call on Iran to immediately halt any further attacks, including from its proxy forces, and to deescalate tensions.

"We do not seek conflict with Iran, but we will not hesitate to act to protect our forces and support the defense of Israel," Austin said in a statement.

He said US forces intercepted dozens of missiles and UAVs en route to Israel, launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

"Our forces remain postured to protect U.S. troops and partners in the region, provide further support for Israel’s defense, and enhance regional stability," he said.

Austin said he would continue to "closely” monitor the situation and consult with allies and partners.

Iran began an airborne attack Saturday against Israel in retaliation for an April 1 airstrike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital of Damascus. The strike killed at least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack and vowed to respond. Tel Aviv has not officially claimed responsibility for the attack but it has for months carried out several strikes against Iranian targets across Syria.

Iran and Hezbollah, its main ally in Lebanon, have said the attack will not go unpunished.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz