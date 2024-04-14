Iran launches ballistic missiles against Israel

14 April 2024 01:59 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has fired first batch of ballistic missiles at Israel, an informed Iranian official told Iran's official state news agency (IRNA).

According to Azernews, it is reported that ballistic missiles has been fired at targets identified in Israel.

On April 14, Iran confirmed that it had launched an operation against Israel and fired dozens of drones and missiles at Israel.

On April 1, an Israeli airstrike in the Mezze district of Damascus killed 13 people, including the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Syria and Lebanon, General Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Haji Rahimi. Since then, tensions between Iran and Israel have increased.

