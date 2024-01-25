Bundesliga: Bayern beats Union Berlin

25 January 2024 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Bayern Munich beat Union Berlin in the postponed match of the 13th round of the German Football Championship, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The match, which took place in Munich, ended with a 1-0 victory for the home team. Rafael Guerreiro scored the goal in the 46th minute.

In the 75th minute, Union head coach Nenad Bielica was sent off for hitting Bayern player Leroy Sane in the face.

The game was supposed to take place in December, but was postponed due to snowfall.

Bayern Munich is in second place in the Bundesliga standings with 44 points, whereas Union (14 points) is in 15th position.

