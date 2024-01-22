Two Italian films at Berlin film fest

22 January 2024 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

Two Italian films will be vying for the Golden Bear at this year's Berlin Film Festival on February 15-25, artistic director Carlo Chatrian said Monday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

They are Piero Messina's Another End and Margherita Vicario's Gloria!

They will make their world premieres in Berlin along with the other 18 films in competition, said Chatrian.

Another End, described by Messina as a "love story, which lives in secret, like a secret of the body," has an all-star cast including Gael García Bernal, Renate Reinsve, Bérénice Bejo and Olivia Williams.

Gloria! is the first work by singer-songwriter Vicario and stars Galatea Bellugi, Carlotta Gamba, Veronica Lucchesi together with leftwing comic Paolo Rossi and 'surreal rock' veteran Elio of Elio e Le Storite Tese.

Chatrian said the film "takes us back to the 18th century, to an era when classical music was glorious but women were only considered good as secondary performers".

