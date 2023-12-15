Tbilisi TV Tower, Bridge of Peace illuminated in EU flag colours following receiving bloc’s candidate status

15 December 2023 22:45 (UTC+04:00)

The hilltop TV tower overlooking Georgia's capital Tbilisi and the Bridge of Peace are on Thursday illuminated in the colours of the European Union flag in a symbolic move after the European Council granted Georgia its membership candidate status this evening, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his social media post, Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze congratulated Georgian people on receiving the EU candidate status, noting “Tbilisi - European city”.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili have recently congratulated Georgian citizens on the European Council’s decision on the candidate status.

Earlier, the European Council President Charles Michel announced the Council’s decision on Georgia’s candidacy.

The European Commission on November 8 recommended the Council to grant Georgia the EU candidate status.

Georgia officially applied for EU membership on March 3, 2022, shortly after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after accelerating the initial plan to submit the membership application by 2024.

.

----

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz