Berlin does not recognize so-called presidential elections in Garabagh

15 September 2023 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Federal Government neither recognizes Garabagh as independent nor the recent elections there, Azernews reports.

“Together with its partners in the European Union, Germany supports all efforts working towards a durable resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the territorial integrity of both countries within their internationally recognized borders,” the ministry added.

Many countries represented by Turkiye, Georgia, Pakistan, Ukraine, and Moldova condemn so-called elections in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

