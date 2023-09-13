Uzbekistan to increase production of gold, silver, uranium and copper

13 September 2023 20:35 (UTC+04:00)

The approved “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy envisages increasing gold mining by 1.5 times, silver and uranium mining by 3 times, and copper production by 3.5 times. It is planned to increase the amount of electricity supplied to 120 billion kWh, and the volume of natural gas extraction to 62 billion cubic meters, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The “Uzbekistan-2030” strategy was approved by the presidential decree.

The following plans are included in the “Ensuring the welfare of the population through sustainable economic growth” strategy:

• increasing the volume of GDP to $160 billion and per capita income to $4 thousand;

• ensuring that the consolidated budget deficit will be less than 4% of GDP in 2024 and less than 3% in the following years;

• increasing the production of copper necessary for high-income products by 3.5 times, gold – 1.5 times, silver – 3 times, uranium – 3 times;

• creating a competitive environment in the automotive industry and increasing the production volume to 1 million units;

• introduction of the industrial mortgage system, which provides for the mechanisms of providing buildings in the form of “ready-made business” to entrepreneurs;

• 70% coverage of the need for drugs in the pharmaceutical sector at the expense of domestic producers;

• increasing the added value by 5 times due to attracting more than 30 prestigious foreign brands to the leather-shoe industry;

• $250 billion of investments, including $110 billion of foreign investments and $30 billion of public-private partnerships;

• privatization of banks and keeping 3-4 banks under state ownership, attracting at least 4 large and prestigious foreign banks to the banking market;

• introduction of criteria and procedures of Islamic finance in at least 3 commercial banks, formation of legal basis of Islamic finance;

• increasing renewable energy sources to 25,000 MW and their share in total consumption to 40%;

• introduction of energy efficiency assessment system (energy-audit) of apartments in high-rise buildings;

• transition of public transport in cities to environmentally friendly fuel;

• increasing the amount of electricity supplied for economic sectors and population to 120 billion kWh;

• increasing the volume of natural gas production to 62 billion cubic meters;

• increasing the number of flights by 4 times;

• construction and repair of 56 thousand kilometers of roads;

• construction of highways on the Tashkent-Samarkand and Tashkent-Fergana Valley routes on the basis of public-private partnership;

• full coverage of cities and districts with public transport, increasing the number of new buses to 5 thousand and the number of electric buses to 2 thousand;

• doubling the volume of exports to $45 billion;

• increasing the number of foreign tourists to 15 million, the number of domestic tourists to 25 million, and the number of tourists coming for pilgrimage tourism to 3 million;

• taking measures to increase the level of urbanization from 51% to 60%, turning the cities of Samarkand and Namangan into “cities of millions”, increasing the number of cities and districts to 28 with more than 300,000, developing master plans for all settlements;

• building 1 million housing units in the regions, increasing the number of “New Uzbekistan” blocks to 100, building additional 200,000 family homes, building social housing for at least 140,000 families in the republic.

---

