Separatists reach an agreement on Aghdam-Khankendi road

Yesterday it became known that the "leader" of the illegal regime in Khankendi Araik Aratunyan called a meeting of the "Security Council", Azernews reports.

Armenian newspaper "Hraparak" reported the details of the mentioned "meeting".

According to the information, Aratunyan stated that during the "meeting," it was decided to conduct trade along the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

The newspaper writes that the so-called "leader" of the so-called regime presented the mentioned issue not as a subject of discussion, but as a fact and reality: "He said that there will be partial trade on the mentioned road, that construction materials, diesel fuel and medicines will be transported on this road. According to him, foodstuffs will be delivered through Lachin via Russian peacekeepers. However, this does not mean that the Lachin road will be fully operational and the movement of Garabagh residents will be restricted."

Araik said that at the next stage, it is planned to discuss the issue of gas and electricity supply from Azerbaijan.

At the same time, "former Security Council Secretary" Sambel Babayan also took part in the "meeting".

