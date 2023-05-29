Introducing single currency not issue for today’s agenda — Lukashenko

29 May 2023 20:45 (UTC+04:00)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he agreed with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the introduction of a single currency with Russia is not an issue for today’s agenda, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"This is not an easy process. And, probably, not an issue for today, as we have agreed with the President of Russia," he said on Monday at a meeting with Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina in Minsk, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko emphasized that the Interbank Currency Council of the Central Bank of Russia and the National Bank of the Republic of Belarus is continuing to carry out its work.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz