Tunisian president names Kamal Feki as new interior minister

19 March 2023 08:12 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisian President Kais Saied appointed the governor of Tunis, Kamal Feki, as the new interior minister, hours after Taoufik Charafeddine announced his resignation from the post, Azernews reports citing Reuters.

This month, Feki refused to grant a protest permit to the opposition Salvation Front coalition, saying that its leaders were involved in plotting against state security, but the Interior Ministry allowed them to protest.

---

