Position of Tajikistan in world's most powerful passports revealed

12 January 2023 22:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Henley & Partners - an investment migration consultancy company based in London, has published "Henley Passport Index for 2023", Trend reports citing the company's official website.

According to the report, Tajikistan ranked 84th in terms of world's most powerful passports. Currently, citizens of Tajikistan can travel to 60 countries without a prior visa.

Japan ranked first among the world's strongest passports with 193 visa-free destinations, while holders of Afghan passports can enter only 27 countries.

In the Central Asian region, Kazakhstan has been the leader for several years, which currently holds the 70th position in the ranking, with visa free access to 76 countries.

Henley Passport Index is the global ranking of the all the world's passports based on how many travel destinations are accessible to the passport holders without a prior visa.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz