7 January 2023 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

An earthquake has hit the Aegean coast of Türkiye, Trend reports via the Turkish media.

According to the media, tremors with a force of five points were most felt on the island of Midilli in the Aegean Sea.

The media also said that the earthquake on the island was followed by short-term tremors of magnitude 3.9, four and 4.8.

There were no reports of casualties or damage from the earthquake.

