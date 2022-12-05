Chinese mainland reports 4,247 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

5 December 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 4,247 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Altogether 25,477 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 3,913 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Sunday, said the commission in its daily report.

Sunday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz