Kazakh presidential election results: Tokayev wins by getting 81.31% of the vote

Kazakhstan’s incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won Sunday’s presidential election gaining 81.31% of the vote, Central Election Commission Chairman Nurlan Abdirov announced at a briefing on Tuesday, citing the final results of the vote, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received 6,456,392 votes, or 81.31%," he specified.

Voter turnout stood at 69.44%.

The Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party’s candidate Jiguli Dairabaev came second with 3.42% of the vote. As many as 5.8% of voters chose the "against everyone" option.

