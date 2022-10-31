Number of visitors from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia up in August 2022

31 October 2022 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of visitors from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia significantly increased in August 2022, Trend reports citing the Georgian National Tourism Administration.

According to the statistical data, the number of visitors arriving in Georgia from Kyrgyzstan in August 2022 amounted to 1,494 people, which is 2.4 times more than in the same month of 2021 (614 people).

However, this figure decreased by 2.7 percent compared to July this year (1,536 people).

As reported, Russia ranked first among the countries in the world in terms of the number of visitors to Georgia in August 2022 (213,261 people). Followed by Armenia (138,471 people) and Türkiye (103,548 people).

Overall, the total number of visitors to Georgia in August this year amounted to 912,041 people, which is almost three times more than the same month in 2021 (308,674 people).

---

