Thursday October 13 2022

12 October 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 12

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,975 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 12

Iranian rial on October 11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

46,903

46,366

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,250

41,996

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,728

3,717

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,943

3,930

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,509

5,478

1 Indian rupee

INR

511

510

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

135,343

135,241

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,314

19,014

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,853

28,826

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,072

109,073

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,568

30,557

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

23,690

23,350

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,330

2,319

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,260

2,260

1 Russian ruble

RUB

653

666

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,578

26,433

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,704

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,290

29,208

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,376

40,854

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,149

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

20

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,917

31,841

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,368

8,368

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,865

5,872

100 Thai baths

THB

110,427

110,578

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,990

9,032

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,362

29,393

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

40,975

40,744

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,798

8,853

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,101

15,079

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,739

2,743

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

484

479

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,592

16,654

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,730

24,673

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,327

71,214

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,126

4,128

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,020

12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,390 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,976 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,630 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

---

