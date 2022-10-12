Iranian currency rates for October 12

12 October 2022 23:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 40,975 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 12 Iranian rial on October 11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 46,903 46,366 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,250 41,996 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,728 3,717 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,943 3,930 1 Danish krone DKK 5,509 5,478 1 Indian rupee INR 511 510 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,343 135,241 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,314 19,014 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,853 28,826 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,072 109,073 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,568 30,557 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,690 23,350 1 South African rand ZAR 2,330 2,319 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 653 666 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,578 26,433 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,290 29,208 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,376 40,854 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,149 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 20 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,917 31,841 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,368 8,368 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,865 5,872 100 Thai baths THB 110,427 110,578 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,990 9,032 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,362 29,393 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 40,975 40,744 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,798 8,853 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,101 15,079 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,739 2,743 1 Afghan afghani AFN 484 479 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,592 16,654 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,730 24,673 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,327 71,214 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,126 4,128 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,020 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 280,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,390 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 265,976 rials, and the price of $1 is 272,630 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 313,000-316,000 rials.

