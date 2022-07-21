Istanbul becomes Europe's busiest airport with roughly 1,333 flights per day

21 July 2022 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye’s Istanbul Airport has become Europe’s busiest airport with roughly 1,333 flights per day, Yeni Shafak reports, citing the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

In conformity with the EUROCONTROL air traffic statistics from July 13 to 19, Istanbul Airport has become the busiest airport in Europe with 1,333 flights per day, overtaking Paris Charles de Gaulle and Amsterdam Schiphol airports.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHMG) published EUROCONTROL’s comprehensive evaluation report for the period of 13-19 July 2022 on its official website. Turkey ranked sixth among the countries with the heaviest traffic volume in Europe, with an average of 3,526 flights per day, according to the survey.

Europe with an average of 30,509 flights per day amounted to 87 percent of the 2019 flight level.

Antalya Airport, ranked seventh with an average of 937 flights per day, follows Istanbul Airport. Furthermore, Istanbul Airport was the eighth busiest airport in the world, while Antalya Airport ranked among the 40 busiest airports globally.

Turkish Airlines (THY) ranked third among the airlines with the highest number of flights during the period in question, with an average of 1,512 daily flights, exceeding its pre-pandemic level.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Airport (IGA) ranked second among the Top 10 international airports in 2022 based on visitors’ opinions, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported earlier.

According to a study conducted by New York-based, famous Travel and Leisure magazine, with a 94.06 score, Istanbul Airport ranked second on the list based on readers’ opinions in 2022, the report adds.

The airport, ranked second after Singapore Changi Airport, leaving behind the world's leading airports, such as Hamad International Airport (Qatar), Dubai International Airport, Incheon International Airport (South Korea), Hong Kong International Airport, Zurich Airport (Switzerland), Abu Dhabi International Airport (United Arab Emirates), Haneda International Airport (Japan), Copenhagen Airport (Denmark).

During the voting period, which lasted from October 25, 2021, to February 28, 2022, it was revealed that Istanbul Airport increased its scores compared to the previous year, by receiving 94.06 points from magazine readers.

“Istanbul Airport is like a destination in itself and you don't feel like traveling anywhere, while you are there,” one of the magazine readers said.

Airports are reviewed in the World's Top 10 International Airports category based on the opinions of Travel and Leisure magazine readers in terms of access, check-in, security, food and beverage areas, shopping, and design and the results are declared based on these criteria.

Istanbul Airport is the main international airport serving Istanbul, Turkey. It is located on the city's European side in Arnavutkoy district.

Following the closure of Istanbul Ataturk Airport for scheduled passenger flights, all scheduled commercial passenger flights were transferred to Istanbul Airport. The new airport also received the International Air Transport Association (IATA) airport code IST.

---

