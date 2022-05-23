Turkmenistan names volume of gas exports to China

23 May 2022 20:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Lebapgazchykarysh department of Turkmenistan’s Turkmengas State Concern exported more than 2,6 billion cubic meters of natural gas to China from January through April 2022, Trend reports with reference to Jeyhun News.

Thus, the production plan was exceeded by 83.5 percent.

The achievement of such high results became possible thanks to the commissioning of a powerful gas compressor station at the Turkmen Malai field in January last year.

During this period, gas extraction amounted to 4.2 billion cubic meters. In addition, 18,200 tons of gas condensate were produced. This means that the four-month plan was exceeded by 6.4 percent.

At the same time, the department has set a goal to produce more than 9.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year.

Furthermore, Turkmenistan pays great attention to the establishment of oil and gas processing plants, as well as the export of energy resources to world markets.

