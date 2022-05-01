By Trend

Moldova refuted reports on Saturday that messages about army reserve training had been sent out, according to a statement posted on the Moldovan government’s official Telegram channel, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We inform that citizens in the north of the Republic of Moldova have been sent fake orders, allegedly from military territorial centers, to be called up for military training. The Defense Ministry have not commissioned to recruit individuals to the country’s military territorial centers for this purpose," the post says.

