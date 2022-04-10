By Trend

Saudi Arabia said it will permit 1 million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year's hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Hajj Ministry "has authorized 1 million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year," it said in a statement.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. Usually, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate.

The following year, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents chosen through a lottery.

This year's hajj, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated pilgrims under age 65, Saturday's announcement said.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The government wants to promote pilgrims' safety "while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj," Saturday's statement said.

--

