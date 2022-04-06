By Trend

All regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘green’ zone, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

All regions are outside the ‘red’ and ‘yellow’ zones, the highest and the second highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions stay in the safe ‘green zone’.