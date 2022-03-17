17 March 2022 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
President's close relatives will be prohibited from taking political positions and leading the quasi-governmental sector in Kazakhstan, the country's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his address to the people, Trend reports.
“The head of state must act as a firm guarantor of equal opportunities for all citizens. Therefore, for the closest relatives of the president, a legislative ban will be introduced on holding positions of political public employees and leaders in the quasi-governmental sector,” Tokayev noted.
