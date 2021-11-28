By Trend

As part of participation of in the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov met with Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The press service of the Kyrgyz president reported that the leaders of the two countries discussed current areas of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen bilateral relations, as well as the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow warmly greeted Sadyr Zhaparov and expressed gratitude for accepting his invitation to participate in the anniversary ECO Summit in Ashgabat.

He emphasized that the Organization is an important regional structure and noted the readiness of the Turkmen side to continue mutually beneficial cooperation with ECO member states.

Sadyr Zhaparov noted the Kyrgyz side attaches great importance to deepening cooperation with Turkmenistan in trade, economic, energy and other areas.

The two presidents expressed mutual readiness to further strengthen and deepen bilateral cooperation for the benefit of peoples of Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan.

