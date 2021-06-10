By Trend

Freedom House is concerned with the disturbing outbreak of violent and hateful rhetoric used by Armenian politicians in this election period, Trend reports referring to the statement of Freedom House in response to that one of the Armenian Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman) about the aggressive rhetoric of some candidates for the post of the prime minister during the pre-election period.

“These actions drive destructive polarization and hate speech in society as the country recovers from the Nagorno-Karabakh War and prepares for historic parliamentary elections,” the statement said.

“We call on all parties to refrain from such rhetoric and adhere to democratic norms of conduct throughout the election period,” the statement said.

---

