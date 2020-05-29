By Trend

Kazakhstan and Turkey are considering resuming flights between countries in the third decade of Jun. 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

The topic was discussed during a phone call between Kazakhstan’s Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov and Turkey’s Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Adil Karaismailoglu.

During the phone call the parties discussed results of 1Q2020 cooperation in the transport industry. Parties noted an increase in rail transportation by 10 percent, which is about 239,000 tons compared to the same period last year, road transport increased by 42 percent, amounting to 65,200 tons, transit traffic along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increased by two times and amounted to 7,400 containers.

The ministers also considered the possibility of resuming flights in the third decade of June this year, in the event of a favorable epidemiological situation in both countries.

In order to prevent coronavirus spreading in Kazakhstan, the number of flights was reduced by 438 flights per week on international destinations on 97 routes, which makes up 99 percent of all international flights implemented.

Additionally, all domestic flights have been cancelled and no regular air services operated in the country over the period from Apr. till May 1, 2020.

