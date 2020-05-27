By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on May 27, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 29 currencies have increased and 5 have decreased compared to May 26.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 46,017 rials.

Currency Iranian rial May 27 Iranian rial on May 26 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,719 51,269 1 Swiss franc CHF 43,450 43,259 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,355 4,349 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,233 4,179 1 Danish krone DKK 6,170 6,148 1 Indian rupee INR 556 555 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,053 135,907 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,061 26,057 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,080 38,946 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,418 5,418 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,449 30,090 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 25,984 25,706 1 South African rand ZAR 2,413 2,389 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,228 6,164 1 Russian ruble RUB 594 588 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,522 3,519 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,887 27,560 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,613 29,520 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,406 49,406 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,261 2,264 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 34,577 34,505 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,654 29,676 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,869 5,889 100 Thai baths THB 131,707 131,561 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,636 9,625 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 34,023 33,936 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,017 45,829 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,185 10,140 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,138 13,167 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,850 2,843 1 Afghan afghani AFN 549 548 1 Belarus ruble BYN 17,488 17,477 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,758 24,758 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,958 82,913 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,094 4,098 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,966 11,966

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 187,888 rials, and the price of $1 is 172,897 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 167,176 rials, and the price of $1 is 152,393 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 172,000-175,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 187,000-190,000 rials.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz