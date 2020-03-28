By Trend

The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in Georgia has increased to 83 people, Trend reports citing the Georgian media.

The updated data is available on stopcov.ge/en, launched by the government of Georgia.

According to the latest data, 4,505 people are under quarantine, while 247 are under hospital supervision. Only 14 individuals cured so far.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.