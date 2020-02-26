By Trend

Tourism is a promising area of ​​cooperation between Georgia and Kyrgyzstan, said Ambassador of Georgia to Kyrgyzstan Zurab Abashidze, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

He made the remark at the meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Chingiz Aidarbekov in Bishkek.

According to the press service of the ministry, the parties discussed the current state of relations between the countries and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting, agreements on enhancing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation were reached. The parties also discussed issues of holding joint events in 2020 as well as the organization of the official visit of Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties also noted that tourism is a promising area of ​​mutual cooperation. The Kyrgyz side expressed interest in gaining Georgia’s experience in this area, as well as attracting Georgian tourism companies to the market of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties exchanged views on pressing issues of the international and regional agenda, and also reaffirmed their mutual disposition towards the further development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

---

