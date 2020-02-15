By Trend

The rates of 13 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 23 currencies have decreased on Feb. 15, compared to the rates on Feb. 13, according to Iran's official state exchange rate, Trend reports referring to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,476 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial on Feb. 15 Iranian rial on Feb. 13 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 54,797 54,407 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,764 42,940 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,321 4,351 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,543 4,540 1 Danish krone DKK 6,090 6,109 1 Indian rupee INR 588 589 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 137,677 137,666 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 27,223 27,206 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,266 38,220 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,407 5,407 1 Omani rial OMR 109,236 109,235 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,693 31,703 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 27,049 27,091 1 South African rand ZAR 2,818 2,822 1 Turkish lira TRY 6,942 6,940 1 Russian ruble RUB 661 664 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,532 3,521 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,195 28,233 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,705 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,170 30,265 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,436 49,442 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,316 2,315 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 29 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,521 36,582 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,812 29,797 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,012 6,018 100 Thai baths THB 134,595 134,735 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,145 10,145 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,498 35,554 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 59,240 1 euro EUR 45,476 45,647 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 11,115 11,153 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,615 14,665 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 3,066 3,067 1 Afghan afghani AFN 545 544 1 Belarus ruble BYN 19,178 19,121 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,708 24,757 100 Philippine pesos PHP 83,118 83,211 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,332 4,333 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,967 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 150,562 rials, and the price of $1 is 136,227 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 140,298 rials, and the price of $1 is 126,312 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 137,000-140,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 150,000-153,000 rials.