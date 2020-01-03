By Trend

From January through November 2019, volume of export from Ankara and Istanbul to Kazakhstan amounted to $537.8 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend .

During this period, exports from Ankara to Kazakhstan increased by 63.4 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $72.4 million.

Herein, export from Istanbul to Kazakhstan increased by 8.7 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $465.4 million, the ministry said.

In November 2019, export from these countries to Kazakhstan amounted to $50.1 million, the ministry said.

At this time, export from Ankara to Kazakhstan increased by 90.5 percent compared with the same period of 2018, and amounted to $5.3 million.

Herein, exports from Istanbul to Kazakhstan increased by 35.2 percent compared with the same period of 2018, and amounted to $44.8 million, the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Turkey;s export increased by 1.3 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $151.8 billion.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export dropped by 0.7 percent compared with October 2018, and amounted to $14.8 billion.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz