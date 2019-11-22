By Trend

The issue of Garegin Nzhdeh needs to be kept in the spotlight and this shouldn’t be temporary, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev said, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Center Nov. 22.

Shafiyev was speaking at the event on the theme “Armenian-Nazi cooperation”, organized by the Center for Aviation Research in Ankara.

Shafiyev added that after the change of power in Armenia, called the “Velvet Revolution”, the Armenians diligently position themselves as liberals and reformists.

“It is necessary to convey to the public that racism reigns in Armenia,” the chairman said. “There is a need for researchers to better study the internal environment in Armenia.”

Gafar Cahmagli, professor at Erciyes University, further said that due to the lack of real Armenian heroes for centuries, they declared those, who carried out terrorist attacks against Azerbaijan and Turkey, as their heroes.

“Garegin Nzhdeh put forward the idea of 'tseghakronism',” Cahmagli noted. “This means the power of religion. According to this idea, Armenians are an exceptional 'supernation'. The 'tseghakronism' idea coincides with Nazi ideology. This ideology has become a state one in Armenia.”

Garegin Nzhdeh is considered the founder of the theory propagating hatred on national and ethnic grounds in Armenia.

More than 10,000 Azerbaijanis were killed by detachments led by Nzhdeh, 115 Azerbaijani villages were destroyed in Zangezur district in 1918-1920. At the same time, he is one of the authors of “Greater Armenia” idea.

Nzhdeh was arrested and died in Russia's Vladimir prison. A monument almost six meters high was erected to the fascist executioner in the center of Yerevan, the Armenian capital, in 2016. The Armenian new authorities did not dismantle this monument, despite international criticism.

