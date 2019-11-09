By Trend

The delegation of Turkmenistan, which is on a working trip to Shanghai on Nov. 5-11, 2019, takes part in the 2nd China International Import Exhibition, held under the motto "New Era, Shared Future", Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign affairs.

On Nov. 5, the opening ceremony of the exhibition was held, where President Xi Jinping was present and made a speech. The President of France Emmanuel Macron participated at the exhibition as the guest of honor.

The event was also attended by the heads of states and governments from 155 countries and regions of the world, as well as 26 international organizations and more than 3,890 companies who visited the trade and investment pavilion, where more than 64 countries presented their development achievements and original products, 24 of which participate at the exhibition for the first time.

Turkmenistan is represented at the exhibition by the delegation from ministries and departments, in particular trade, industry and communications, textiles, agriculture, the state commodity and raw materials exchange, logistics and the chemical industry, whose products are exhibited in the national pavilion of Turkmenistan.

During the exhibition, the national pavilion of Turkmenistan, decorated in an original and modern style, with a total area of ​​136 square meters, was visited by numerous guests who were able to get acquainted with the trade, economic, investment and historical-cultural potential of Turkmenistan.

As part of the event, meetings with potential Chinese partners, presentations, and exchange of views were organized for manufacturers from Turkmenistan representing products at the national exhibition. This allowed their participants to gain a broad understanding of the trends and needs of the markets of the two countries, and also opened up additional opportunities for developing business connections.

The 2nd China International Import Exhibition in Shanghai will continue its work until Nov. 11.

