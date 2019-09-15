15 September 2019 13:58 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Britain is making progress towards a Brexit deal but significant work remains to be done, Brexit minister Stephen Barclay told Sky News on Sunday, reports Trend referring to Reuters.
“There’s been a huge amount of work going on behind the scenes. We can see a landing zone in terms of a future deal but there is significant work still to do,” Barclay said.
Barclay said he would be meeting EU negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.
