The Statute of Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry (TCCI) will be signed on 17 May 2019 in Nur-Sultan (former Astana), Trend reports via the Turkic Council's press office.

The meeting of the Turkic Business Council will be hosted by the Secretariat of the Turkic Council on May 17, 2019 in Nur-Sultan on the sidelines of the Astana Economic Forum.

Moderated by Baghdad Amreyev, the Secretary General of the Turkic Council the meeting will be attended by Mammad Musayev, the President of National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ablay Myrzahmedov, Chairman of the Board of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan "Atameken", Marat Sharshekeev, President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kyrgyzstan, and Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, President of the Union of the Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), as well as ambassadors of Member States to Kazakhstan, high-level officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and representatives of private sector.

After discussions of the Parties on the agenda items of the Turkic Business Council, there will be a signing ceremony of the Statute establishing TCCI, which will operate in close cooperation with the Secretariat of the Turkic Council and further enhance economic relations among businessmen of the Member States.

The Secretariat of the Turkic Council cordially invites the members of press based in Nur-Sultan to take part in the meeting of the Turkic Business Council and Singing Ceremony of the Statute of the Turkic Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which will begin on Friday, 17 May 2019 at 10.30 AM in Nur-Sultan at Rixos President Hotel “Shanyrak Salon”.

